Quantrill 'growing into a pro' in starter role

Cal Quantrill should be in the Cy Young conversation for 2021 and maybe 2022. Cleveland.com posted an interesting article about Cal Quantrill being someone that could earn some fringe AL Cy Young votes for his performance in 2021. Admittedly, they aren’t wrong. While it took some time for Quantrill to adjust to the stamina a starter needed after spending a year-plus in the bullpen, Quantrill has come on strong for well over 12 starts. Not every one of those starts has been brilliant, admittedly so, but no great pitcher has a year free of a few bad outings.

