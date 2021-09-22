CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Quantrill 'growing into a pro' in starter role

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- If there were an American League Cy Young Award just for the second half of the season, Cal Quantrill would have a convincing case to take home some hardware. Quantrill’s torrid late-season stretch continued through the Indians’ 4-1 victory over the Royals on Tuesday at Progressive Field with yet another one-run outing on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts through 6 2/3 innings. It marked the 10th time he’s given up one or zero earned runs in his 13 starts since the All-Star break.

