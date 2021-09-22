Concord women’s soccer ranked 20th nationally

Concord University Women's Soccer Contributed image

ATHENS — The Concord University women’s soccer team moved up four spots to 20th in the United Soccer Coaches’ (USC) Division II National Poll that was released Tuesday afternoon.

The top three in the poll remained unchanged with Flagler, Grand Valley State and Saint Rose headlining the rankings. The top Atlantic Region team was Kutztown checking in fourth and Emporia State rounded out the top five. Another Atlantic Regional team, Edinboro, was just outside the top 10 at 11th.

Concord rounded out the teams from the Atlantic Region to make the USC Poll this week.

The Mountain Lions have started the season 5-0 and are 3-0 against Mountain East Conference teams in 2021.

After a four-game road trip, Concord returns to the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to face West Virginia Wesleyan.