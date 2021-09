Joy-Cons are perfectly adequate for the job, but if you’re siting down for a lengthy gaming session with your Switch docked, it’s better to play with a proper controller. Going official is often considered the best choice, but with an RRP of £59.99 the Switch Pro controller isn’t cheap. It’s also not that impressive. You might want to look at third-party options, then, and if you don’t mind your controller being wired, the Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller by PowerA should perhaps be at the top of your list.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO