Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: The Warmdown

By Reece Foulds
vavel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley gave Arsenal a competitive test throughout the 90 minutes at Turf Moor but ultimately fell to a 4th defeat of the season to remain in the relegation zone. The Clarets started brightly, Ashley Barnes having a headed chance in the box which he put wide of the left hand post. Arsenal's patience eventually paid off though by drawing a foul from Ashley Westwood just outside the penalty area. Martin Odegaard converted the resulting free kick for his first goal of the season.

vavel.com

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Arsenal run riot as Spurs crumble

Arsenal made it three wins on the bounce after beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka put the Gunners 3-0 up at the break, before Heung-Min Son scored what turned out to be only a consolation.
