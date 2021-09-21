Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: The Warmdown
Burnley gave Arsenal a competitive test throughout the 90 minutes at Turf Moor but ultimately fell to a 4th defeat of the season to remain in the relegation zone. The Clarets started brightly, Ashley Barnes having a headed chance in the box which he put wide of the left hand post. Arsenal's patience eventually paid off though by drawing a foul from Ashley Westwood just outside the penalty area. Martin Odegaard converted the resulting free kick for his first goal of the season.www.vavel.com
