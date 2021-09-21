Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: The Warmdown

Burnley vs Arsenal: Arsenal will take on Burnley in the Match-day 5 of the Premier League season 2021/22 on the 18th of September at Turf Moor. Burnley have started off the season poorly and are languishing at the 18th spot after 4 matchdays. Sean Dyche’s side have just managed to pick up a single point so far, which came through a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. hey suffered a 3-1 defeat against Everton last time out and will look to change their fortunes against Arsenal who have had their fair share of struggle already this season.

