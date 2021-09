For the seventeenth, eighteenth, and nineteenth times this season the St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers. The teams play each other in a final three-game series in St. Louis to wrap up their season series. With the Brewers clinching the National League Central Division title and the Cardinals magic number to claim the second Wild Card spot down to one, neither team has much to play for in regards to the postseason. After being swept in four games by the Cardinals in their previous matchup, though, the Brewers will likely be looking to reclaim some pride back.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO