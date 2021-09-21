2021 Ryder Cup: Dark Horses

This week, the PGA Tour is heading to Whistling Straights Golf Course in Sheboygan, WI for the 2021 Ryder Cup. This is always an exciting week as the United States of American faces off against the European team. Last time it was in France at Le Golf National where the European team crushed the U.S. 17 1/2 to 10 1/2. This time it is back on U.S. soil and with the form of some of these guys, I love the U.S. team to come out on top. Last thing I want to mention is that on DraftKings you will be picking a captain as well so I will provide both prices for each of the three dark horses.