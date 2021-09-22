Dawson man, Forsyth County teacher arrested in Florida for 2 counts of indecent exposure

A DeSana Middle School teacher has been arrested on two charges of indecent exposure in Florida. According to an incident report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Coby Shane Rosson, 35, of Dawson County, faces two counts of indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs after being arrested at a condominium in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was arrested and taken to the Okaloosa Department of Corrections on Monday, Sept. 20 and released on bond Tuesday, Sept. 21.