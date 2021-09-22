CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Dawson man, Forsyth County teacher arrested in Florida for 2 counts of indecent exposure

By Kelly Whitmire
dawsonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA DeSana Middle School teacher has been arrested on two charges of indecent exposure in Florida. According to an incident report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Coby Shane Rosson, 35, of Dawson County, faces two counts of indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs after being arrested at a condominium in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was arrested and taken to the Okaloosa Department of Corrections on Monday, Sept. 20 and released on bond Tuesday, Sept. 21.

www.dawsonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dawson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Forsyth County, GA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
County
Dawson County, GA
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Dawson, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Indecent Exposure#Basketball#Desana Middle School#Fcs#Pe Health#Coby#Senate#Forsyth County News#Dawson County News
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy