Montague, MI

Hart cross country wins second WMC meet

By Daily News
shorelinemedia.net
 7 days ago

MONTAGUE — Hart cross country, both boys and girls, took first place honors in the second West Michigan Conference Jamboree of the year, run at Montague. In the girls race, the top three finishers were all from Hart. Alyson Enns ran a 18:30.10 and led the way, followed by Jessica Jazwinski at 18:42.00 in second and Audrianna Enns at 19:10.80 for a third place finish. Mason County Central's top runner was senior Jaden Petersen, running a 22:27.70.

