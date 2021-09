Kedon Slovis looked like a quarterback to watch in 2019. It’s because of the flashes of greatness we saw that year—when the USC signal-caller recorded a 71.9% completion percentage, throwing for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and just nine interceptions—that there’s been reason to hold out hope for him getting his feet back under him. It’s even easier to be optimistic about Slovis, who regressed in 2020 when he completed 67% of his passes for 1,921 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, when we look at things from an injury perspective.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO