Operation Lifesaver and The South Carolina Highway Patrol held a discussion on train safety on Friday. The event was held at the Amtrak station in Greenville. The State Director for Operation Lifesaver Janice Cowen spoke at the event, as did Master Trooper Brandon Bolt from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Cowen gave an update on the number of crashes involving trains in South Carolina. She said that in the 1st 6 months of this year, the state has seen 28 such incidents. That is an increase from last year's total number, but Cowen says last year's total was down primarily due to people traveling less due to the pandemic.

