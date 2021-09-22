CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito's death ruled a homicide

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabby Peitto's death has been ruled a homicide, but the exact cause of death is still under investigation. Meanwhile, her fiance is still missing.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police work to ID person of interest in months-old homicide investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta police shared a photo of a person of interest connected to a March 2021 homicide on Alexandra Drive. No specific information was released about the person, besides their picture. Investigators said the person of interest is related to the deadly shooting of a woman on March 26 at 2790 Alexandria Drive at Deerwood Park.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Kylen Schulte’s father blasts police over failure to make arrest in Moab murders after they rule out Brian Laundrie link

The father of a newlywed bride murdered in a Utah double homicide that was linked to Gabby Petito’s disappearance has torn into authorities over their handling of the case.Kylen Schulte, 24, and her wife Crystal Turner were were last seen leaving Woody’s Tavern in Moab, on 13 August.Their partially-dressed bodies were discovered by a friend with multiple gunshot wounds on 18 August near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains near Moab.The case became embroiled in the nationwide hunt for Ms Petito, after it emerged she and boyfriend Brian Laundrie had a violent argument on 12 August outside the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Docs: Md. 8-year-old was killed 3 hours after alleged shooter released from jail

Charging documents shed light on the details around the killing of 8-year-old PJ Evans in Landover, Maryland, last month. He’d just played in a football scrimmage and was enjoying Taco Tuesday in an apartment building with his family Aug. 24. A car approached a group of adults gathered outside the building, on Brightseat Road, and someone fired. PJ was shot through a glass sliding door.
BLADENSBURG, MD
The Independent

Mother charged over 2018 killing of severely disabled 10-year-old son

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son from East Sussex.Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, now of Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 25 September.She was charged with murdering her son, Mustafa, who died aged 10 at the Royal Alexandra Childrens’ Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018 following three days of treatment.A post-mortem and subsequent toxicology examination suggested that Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, died from the administration of non-prescribed medication, a statement from Sussex Police said.He and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.Mehmetaliogullari was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (September 28).The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Virginian-Pilot

10-year-old girl dead, woman injured in domestic murder-suicide

A 10-year-old girl died and her mother was seriously injured in a domestic-related murder-suicide. Norfolk police received reports of a shooting at 3:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Balview Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead — the girl and 35-year-old Nathan L. White II. After investigation, police say White shot the girl and her mother before ...
NORFOLK, VA
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Gabby Petito’s Body Identified, Death Ruled a Homicide

The FBI announced Tuesday that the remains found two days ago Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park belong to missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, and that the cause of death was homicide. A lawyer for the family of Petito confirmed her death first in a comment to Insider. The cause of death...
BAKER, FL

