High school sports highlights: Ashleigh Johnson leads Reedsburg to first girls golf conference championship in school history

Here are highlights from Monday’s prep action. Bubba Blair, McFarland: Blair scored two goals and had an assist in McFarland’s 6-2 victory over Walworth Big Foot in boys soccer. His first goal came at the 54:23 mark off an assist from Rowan Wagner. His assist came shortly thereafter at the 57:18 mark assisting Karan Tara on his goal. Blair's second goal came at the 73:44 mark off an assist from Brody Pageis to make the score 6-2.

MADISON, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO