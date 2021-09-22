High school sports highlights: Ashleigh Johnson leads Reedsburg to first girls golf conference championship in school history
Here are the highlights from Tuesday night's high school sports action. Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg: She finished with the top individual score at the Badger West girls conference tournament with an 81 to help the Beavers claim their first girls golf conference title in school history. Teammate Elizabeth Carey’s 94 was also valuable in claiming the Badger West conference tournament.madison.com
