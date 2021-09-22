The Stars We Lost in 2021

Willie Garson's family has confirmed the cause of his death. The entertainment world was shocked when the beloved actor passed away recently. In an obituary that ran in the New York Times, his loved ones revealed that the Sex and The City star had pancreatic cancer. There were constant tributes to Garson following the news of his death. Positive messages about some experiences with him flooded Twitter and Instagram. Names like Kim Cattrall, Jason Alexander, Mia Farrow, and Julie Bowen all chimed in with kind things to say. It was a long, delightful career for Garson as he also enjoyed stints on White Collar, Little Manhattan, Stargate SG-1, and Hawaii Five-O. It's quite a run for an actor that was never a giant star, but rather kept grinding to earn the respect of his peers and carve out space for himself. His family noted that quality in the obituary.

