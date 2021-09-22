Sheriff's Office looking for missing 25 year old woman

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find 25-year-old Angelita Godinez, who has been missing for over a week.

On September 14, 2021, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing 25-year-old woman, Angelita Godinez.

The last time someone made contact with Angelita was on September 5. The person who reported her missing said they were concerned because there was no contact between her and her friends or family. The caller said that this is not her usual behavior.

Records show Angelita Godinez was released from the El Paso County Jail on September 8, 2021.

Angelita Godinez is described as a white or Hispanic female, 5'01", with brown hair and hazel eyes, and she also has the following tattoos:



right arm: lady and roses

both wrists: "Andres"

back of neck: ribbon bow.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, light grey or white tank top with pink trim, and pink/brown sandals. It is believed she may be in the Denver area and possibly around Dakota Street.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, or if anyone has seen her, please contact the Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.

