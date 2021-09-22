CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jelani Day’s Mother Wants Her Son To Get The Same Attention As Gabby Petito

By Anoa Changa
 7 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Jelani Day’s mother wants the police And media To care about him as if he was a white woman. Day, a Black graduate student at Illinois State University, went missing almost a month ago. News of Gabby...

