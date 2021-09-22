Tracey Lawrence's annual turkey fry returns this November

Country music star Tracey Lawrence is bringing back his annual turkey fry and benefit concert this Thanksgiving.

In its 16th year, Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert will be held on Tuesday, November 23 with performances by Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson and more.

The annual turkey fry will be held in the parking lot of the Nashville Rescue Mission before heading to SkyDeck at Assembly Hall for the concert.

Tickets go on sale this Friday , all proceeds go to supporting the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Since 2006, the annual turkey fry has raised more than $600,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission. More than 6,400 turkeys have been fried over the years, providing 90,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness in Middle Tennessee.