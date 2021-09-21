CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Passing' Trailer: Nothing Is Black & White For Tessa Thompson In Director Rebecca Hall's Acclaimed Debut

Cover picture for the articleWould someone hide in plain sight to live a better life? The answers are not so easy, especially when it comes to how society perceives status and race. Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing,” acclaimed upon its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, seeks to create a conversation about racism’s impact on personal and public identity. The story of two friends trying to succeed in a world that doesn’t value their presence is an adaptation of Nella Larsen’s novel (read our review here).

showbizjunkies.com

‘Passing’ Trailer Starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga

Emmy nominee Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love) and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga (Loving) star in the 2021 adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel, Passing, which premiered to positive reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. Netflix just released a gorgeous new trailer for the drama that marks the feature film directorial debut of actor Rebecca Hall (The Night House). Hall also adapted the novel for the screen.
fangirlish.com

Netflix’s ‘Passing’ Trailer Tackles a Taboo Subject Still Relevant in 2021

Based on the book of the same name by Nella Larsen, Passing is an important film that I think may educate a lot of people. The term “passing” is one that has been around for decades. It’s a term that obviously means many things in the dictionary, but in the Black community it’s a term that often carries a very negative connotation. “Passing” is known in the Black community as the practice in which light-skinned African Americans choose to present themselves as white.
awardswatch.com

NewFest 2021 announces full lineup including Pete Buttigieg doc ‘Mayor Pete,’ ‘Flee’ and Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’

NewFest today revealed the lineup for the 2021 edition of its hybrid flagship LGBTQ+ film festival that will include the East Coast premiere of Mayor Pete from award-winning filmmaker Jesse Moss (Boys State), a look at Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the first openly gay U.S. president, which will be the opening night film.
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Marvel star Tessa Thompson's Netflix movie

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Passing, an upcoming period drama featuring Preacher's Ruth Negga and Marvel star Tessa Thompson. Adapted from Nella Larsen's novel of the same name, the movie follows Irene Redfield (Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Negga, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Loving), two "white-passing" Black women who were once childhood friends, but drifted apart when they each decided to live on opposite sides of the colour line in 1920s New York.
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
Variety

Trailer Debuts for ‘The Painter’ From ‘Downfall’ Director Oliver Hirschbiegel and Albert Oehlen (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree International has debuted the trailer for docu-fiction “The Painter,” a collaboration between German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, best known for Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” and German artist Albert Oehlen. The work stars Ben Becker, whose credits include “Brother of Sleep” and “Comedian Harmonists,” and features the voice of Charlotte Rampling. The film is completing postproduction with PTI presenting the trailer during the Toronto Film Festival’s hybrid market. The film depicts Oehlen struggling with a painting and pondering the meaning of his creation. Becker impersonates the painter and re-creates a painting that Oehlen himself is creating step by step behind the...
GoldDerby

Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ debuts new trailer ahead of New York Film Festival bow

“Passing,” the directorial debut of actress Rebecca Hall, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews and left the annual event with a splashy Netflix deal and the promise of an awards season push. That jolt will start in earnest early next month at the New York Film Festival, where “Passing” will screen ahead of its limited theatrical release and subsequent Netflix bow on November 10. Based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novella of the same name and starring former Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson as well as Andre Holland and Alexander Skarsgaard, “Passing” focuses on two...
wegotthiscovered.com

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Rumored For Disney Plus Solo Series

Tessa Thompson’s rise up the Hollywood ladder has been meteoric to say the least, when she was arguably best known for her twelve-episode stint on Veronica Mars between 2005 and 2006 up until a few years ago. Acclaimed performances in biopic Selma, dramedy Dear White People and sports sequel Creed brought her mainstream attention and recognition, leading to a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Deadline

Directors Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson & Siân Heder To Be Honored With Sundance Institute’s Vanguard Award

On October 20, the Sundance Institute will present the 2021 Vanguard Award to filmmakers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Siân Heder. Thompson is being recognized for the documentary Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), with which he made his directorial debut, with Heder being honored for her groundbreaking festival hit, CODA. The honorary award created in 2012 is given annually to artists whose innovative, original works spotlight the art of storytelling and embody creative independence. It was expanded this year to recognize works across fiction and non-fiction. Past recipients include Benh Zeitlin, Ryan Coogler, Damien Chazelle, Marielle Heller, Nate Parker, Dee...
filminquiry.com

PASSING Trailer

A rekindled relationship threatens to tear lives apart in Passing, the directorial debut of Rebecca Hall. Clare and Irene were friends in their youth but life took them on entirely different paths. Clare began passing for white at a young age while Irene married and lived among Black people, creating a stark social divide between the two. And yet, when they meet again as adults, the two find themselves drawn to each other despite the unraveling their relationship could cause.
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
IndieWire

Janicza Bravo Will Follow Up ‘Zola’ by Directing FX’s ‘Kindred’ Pilot, Produced by Darren Aronofsky

An all-star team is behind FX’s upcoming drama pilot “Kindred,” the network’s adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed 1979 novel. FX announced on Wednesday that Janicza Bravo, who recently directed the heralded 2020 film “Zola,” will direct the FX show’s pilot episode. “Kindred” will be executive produced by Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (showrunners on “The Americans”), as well as Darren Aronofsky, the director of “Black Swan” and “Mother!” Additional executive producers include Bravo, series writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Watchmen”), Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Ari Handel, Ernestine Walker, and Merrilee Heifetz. The series’ cast includes Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy,...
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
The Guardian

Roger Michell, acclaimed film and stage director, dies aged 65

The director, who made films including Notting Hill, Enduring Love and My Cousin Rachel, has died. Michael Billington: ‘Michell brought the unexpected out of actors’. Roger Michell, the much-admired director of films including Notting Hill, Venus and My Cousin Rachel, has died. A statement from Michell’s publicist confirmed the news,...
theplaylist.net

‘Wool’: Rashida Jones & David Oyelowo Join Rebecca Ferguson In The Post-Apocalyptic Apple TV+ Series

With the ridiculous number of high-profile TV series being developed right now, it’s perfectly understandable if one or two slip under the radar. And right now, it feels like people might be sleeping on the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “Wool.” But with its latest round of casting announcements, the post-apocalyptic “Wool” is shaping up to be a series that could easily top most-anticipated lists.
