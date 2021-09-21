‘Passing’ Trailer: Nothing Is Black & White For Tessa Thompson In Director Rebecca Hall’s Acclaimed Debut
Would someone hide in plain sight to live a better life? The answers are not so easy, especially when it comes to how society perceives status and race. Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing,” acclaimed upon its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, seeks to create a conversation about racism’s impact on personal and public identity. The story of two friends trying to succeed in a world that doesn’t value their presence is an adaptation of Nella Larsen’s novel (read our review here).theplaylist.net
Comments / 0