Revisiting Survivor Themes: What worked and what didn’t for Survivor Cagayan

Survivor 41 is set to be the dawn of a new era. Not only is the show seemingly running with a shorter game on the island, but production is also doing away with season themes. Since the show’s sixth season, several seasons have used a central theme to help set the stage for the game. With that about to go away, we wanted to take a look back at the many themes that Survivor has used over the years and see what worked, what didn’t, and how it helped shape the franchise.