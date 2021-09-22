Harris' two-run single lifts Mississippi to victory

Sights and sounds from action across Minor League Baseball. have earned the Mariners' highest prospect honors. Rodriguez, MLB Pipeline's second-ranked overall prospect, received the Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" Award for exceptional play on the field and leadership on and off of it. The 20-year-old posted a .347/.441/.560 slash line with career highs in homers (13) and runs scored (64) across 74 games between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. Marlowe, the club's No. 27 prospect, was awarded the Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year award after posting a .272 average while driving in 106 runs over 105 games with Low-A Modesto and Everett. Tenth-ranked Brash received the Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the Year honor after posting a 6-4 record and 2.31 ERA with 142 strikeouts over 97 1/3 frames between the AquaSox and the Travelers. All of the organization's Minor League award winners will be recognized in Seattle on Saturday.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO