Harris' two-run single lifts Mississippi to victory

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi was determined not to fall two games behind in the Double-A South Championship Series. Clinging to a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday, the Braves’ affiliate had a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity following two walks and a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Designated hitter Trey Harris stepped up to the plate and quickly capitalized on the situation.

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
Braves’ Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger his 38th homer of the season. Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It...
The Atlanta Braves suspended game also suspended reality

It is said that there are “lies, damned lies, and statistics”. In that light, the Atlanta Braves compiled a few statistics on Friday. Ah, the suspended game. This was a game situation created when the rain ended a scheduled double-header between the Atlanta Braves and the Padres on July 21st.
Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run but was only rewarded a two-run single

Adam Duvall hit his 16th home run since joining the Atlanta Braves and 38th of the season on Wednesday night…or did he?. In the top of the first inning of Wednesday’s game between the Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Duvall hit a ball over the fence in centre field but it took the umpires a few seconds to decide whether or not it was a home run because of fan interference.
Around the Minors: The week of Sept. 27

Sights and sounds from action across Minor League Baseball. have earned the Mariners' highest prospect honors. Rodriguez, MLB Pipeline's second-ranked overall prospect, received the Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" Award for exceptional play on the field and leadership on and off of it. The 20-year-old posted a .347/.441/.560 slash line with career highs in homers (13) and runs scored (64) across 74 games between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. Marlowe, the club's No. 27 prospect, was awarded the Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year award after posting a .272 average while driving in 106 runs over 105 games with Low-A Modesto and Everett. Tenth-ranked Brash received the Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the Year honor after posting a 6-4 record and 2.31 ERA with 142 strikeouts over 97 1/3 frames between the AquaSox and the Travelers. All of the organization's Minor League award winners will be recognized in Seattle on Saturday.
3 Players whose Philadelphia Phillies careers are doomed

It’s hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are only a little more than two weeks away from the end of their regular season, but 2021 has flown by. While the Phillies haven’t officially ruined their postseason chances yet, there are several underperforming players whose Phillies’ time is short. As I was writing this, the Phillies announced that Vince Velasquez, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, had been released.
