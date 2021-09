WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 21 a woman was attacked in a residential building in Northwest D.C. on the 1100 block of 25th Street. The woman was waiting for an elevator when a suspect approached her, took out a knife and said "I am going to stab you" as the victim entered the elevator. The suspect proceeded to charge at her and cut her fingers, according to D.C. police.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO