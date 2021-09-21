CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RBA flags concern over brewing Evergrande storm

By Editor`s Picks
investing.com
 10 days ago

The latest RBA Board minutes show the central bank has flagged disruption in China's property development world as cause for concern. "Members noted that data on economic activity in China had softened in recent months and the outlook had become more uncertain than it had been for some time," Board minutes said.

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Dollar Pulls Back As Market Concerns Persist

The US dollar pulled back yesterday, and equities traded lower, suggesting that market participants remained wary. Persistently high inflation, the deadlock in US Congress over the debt ceiling, and fears of Evergrande (OTC:EGRNY) defaulting after it missed a second offshore bond payment are among the factors causing uncertainty. US Dollar...
BUSINESS
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Global Economy#Rba Board#The Chinese Government#Chinese#Westpac#Lehman 2 0#Lehman Brothers#Gfc
Business Insider

Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout as concern over a China power crunch grows

HONG KONG — Asian shares mainly drifted lower Tuesday as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China. Morgan Stanley Capital International's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13% lower on Tuesday, following...
ECONOMY
washingtonnewsday.com

Concerns about China’s housing bubble are fueled by Evergrande.

Concerns about China’s housing bubble are fueled by Evergrande. A government crackdown on China’s massive real estate market has pushed one of the country’s largest developers to the brink of bankruptcy, and analysts fear the impact will lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
kitco.com

'Possible storm' ahead - China warns local officials of potential Evergrande collapse

(Kitco News) China warned local officials to prepare for a potential storm if the property giant Evergrande collapses, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. This move signals that China might not be willing to bail out the world's most indebted real estate developer, Evergrande, the WSJ report cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
ENVIRONMENT
Gazette

China tells local governments to brace for 'possible storm' of Evergrande collapse

China is warning local governments to prepare for "a possible storm" if property giant Evergrande defaults. Evergrande, the second-largest property developer in China, is on the brink of collapse and struggling under the weight of $300 billion in debt. China is signaling reluctance to bail out the company, which some economists fear could present a threat to the global economy.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system, temporarily soothing fears of imminent contagion from the debt-laden property developer. Evergrande (3333.HK), Asia's biggest junk-bond issuer, is so entangled with...
WORLD
stockxpo.com

Iron-Ore Prices Buckle as Evergrande Adds to China Concerns

SYDNEY—The crisis engulfing property developer China Evergrande Group is causing iron-ore prices to buckle, as investors worry that pressure on China’s huge property market will translate into lower appetite for steel. Evergrande’s difficulties are the most visible sign of the worsening climate for Chinese real-estate companies, and economic data point...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Evergrande updates helping risk sentiment, RBA Debelle addresses risks

Risk sentiment has improved with China's Evergrande main unit Hengda Real Estate group announcing that it will make a coupon payment for onshore bond due September 23, according to Reuters. In the same theme, we have the Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy speaking who has stated that the central bank...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

U.S. Stocks Rise as Fears Over Evergrande Ebb

Major U.S. share benchmarks opened higher as concerns over giant property developer China Evergrande Group eased somewhat and investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on its plans to dial back stimulus. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in early New York trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183...
STOCKS
Metro International

China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Growing fears of China Evergrande defaulting rattled global markets on Monday as investors worried about the potential impact on the wider economy dumped Chinese property stocks and sought refuge in safe-haven assets. Shares in Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese property developer loses $1bn in market turmoil over Evergrande debt concerns

A Shanghai-based real estate developer lost a billion-dollar worth of fortune within hours of trading, amid market turmoil caused by fears of a collapse of the Chinese giant Evergrande. Zhang Yuanlin, chairman of Sinic Holdings Groups which deals in real estate developments, saw his net worth drop from $1.3 billion Monday morning to $250.7 million by the afternoon, according to Forbes. His company’s stock took a tumble of over 87 per cent to hit a low of 0.50 Hong Kong cents before it was forced to halt trading.Mr Zhang was featured on Forbes’ Billionaires list of the world’s richest people...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Risk off; AUD sinks below 0.7250 amid Evergrande concerns

AUD - Australian Dollar. An undercurrent of risk aversion dominated direction through trade on Monday, promoting a depreciation across risk assets. Equities, commodities and commodity driven currencies all fell as fears Chinese property giant Evergrande’s imminent collapse could spark a broader breakdown across financial markets. One of China’s largest property developers Evergrande has amassed debts and liabilities north of 300billion USD over the last decade, borrowing 10 fold on the back of a Chinese real estate boom. With the company unlikely to meet standard interest repayments on bonds and bank loans this week there is a fear its creditors, 200 offshore and 2,000 on shore subsidiaries will be forced to take a huge haircut on balances owed or due, the reverberations of a collapse will be felt across the global economy. Investors are keenly attuned to any hint the Chinese government will step in and rescue the property giant. On paper Evergrande is simply too big to fail and while we expect officials will step in, the scale and shape of the restructure that follows will continue to impact sentiment. A risk off vibe dominated direction through the Australasian session pushing the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7220 before finding support and bouncing back toward 0.7250 overnight.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, pressured as concerns over Evergrande feed risk-off sentiment

Oil futures settled lower on Monday, as concerns over a possible collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande fed risk-off sentiment, pulling U.S. and global stock markets sharply lower. "Evergrande's woes are threatening the outlook for the world's second largest economy and making some investors question China's growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell $1.68, or 2.3%, to settle at $70.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

Evergrande Stock Dipped Over 10% in Hong Kong Market After More Red Flags Persists on Imminent Collapse

As of September 20, Evergrande stock has lost approximately 86%, 84.7%, and 78.89% in the past year, YTD, and three months respectively. China Evergrande Group (HK: 3333) stock closed the Hong Kong session on Monday, September 20, trading at HK$ 2.280, down 10.24%. The forecasted fall of Evergrande has brought down the Hang Seng index, particularly the futures contract. Moreover, the Chinese market is significantly bolstered by the constitution and real estate industry.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Global equities retreat as China Evergrande default concern weighs on Asian markets

EUR USD -0.16%. The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.4% on Friday despite University of Michigan report US consumer sentiment index rose less than expected in September.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy