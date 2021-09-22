CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel Loses Out as Debt Ceiling Fight Pits Progressives Against Democratic Leadership

By Aila Slisco
 7 days ago
Funding for Israel's Iron Dome air defense system was pulled from a House government funding bill on Tuesday after progressive pressure, but Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the move was only a "technical postponement."

Comments / 2

eric elderkin
6d ago

the American citezens loose out too. those illegals are given our tax dollars to live here free of charge at the expense of those who pay taxes. I want to thank all those Biden voters for their help in turning this once great land into a third world country

4
