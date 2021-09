Zach Calzada got it done this weekend; he figured it out and got a lot better. There's still a lot he needs to work on, but there are many positive things to take from his performance. He was distributing the ball well, and his deep ball looked pretty good. That was a great game to get under his belt, great to see young guys out there and making plays in the win.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO