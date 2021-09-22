Harris Teeter deals Sept. 22-28: Barilla Vero Gusto sauce, flour, sugar, canned veggies, sandwich bags

Harris Teeter is in its 4th year of Presenting Sponsor of Cooper River Bridge Run. HT has a long history of operating stores and investing in the Lowcountry. Proud to support such a prestigious event dedicated to health & wellness – which is very important to Harris Teeter. Harris Teeter is committed to providing a safe and clean place to shop, and we are dedicated to supporting our valued associates as they continue to support you and your family as we continue to navigate this pandemic.

