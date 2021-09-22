CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris Teeter deals Sept. 22-28: Barilla Vero Gusto sauce, flour, sugar, canned veggies, sandwich bags

By WRAL
WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has terrific deals starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 including Barilla Vero Gusto Sauce (free with coupon), canned corn & green beans, flour, sugar, tomatoes, cucumbers, ground turkey, Perdue Short Cuts, Eggland's Best Eggs, garlic bread, coffee, pretzels, popcorn, sandwich bags, Sparkle paper towels, rose bouquets and more!

www.wral.com

