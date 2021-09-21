Brendan Morais lost NordicTrack sponsorship after Bachelor in Paradise backlash

As a lot of you know, outside of 2020 when the pandemic started, there are two guaranteed Vegas trips I take a year – March Madness and first weekend of NFL. For the last few years (again minus the last 2 bc of the pandemic), you can add in the weekend of my Vegas Fan Appreciation Party. And yet again, while I was in Vegas this past weekend (which happened to be one of my best FB/craps weekends ever), fairly important news broke regarding the Bachelor. I swear, it seems like this happens often when I’m there. I know back in March the day I left for March Madness was the day they released the men for Katie’s season and I was on the plane posting info on the guys. Then this past Thursday, news broke from a couple different outlets that the next “Bachelor” is gonna be a guy from Michelle’s season. So no Michael, no Greg, no Andrew. That was the first I’d heard of that, and yeah, I’m surprised, just like I said I would be if it wasn’t Greg when I reported that a month ago. Greg was definitely interviewed, he was someone that I was told they were seriously considering and that it was gonna be him at some point. I guess I shouldn’t have reported that. But that seems to be the problem I’m running into when it comes to next lead announcements.

