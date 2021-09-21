CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Cybersecurity Solutions to Know in 2021: Open Source and Scaling Up

By Dawn Blizard
securityintelligence.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeed is of the essence in digital defense. As the latest Ponemon Institute Cost of a Data Breach Report makes clear, businesses and agencies that are able to respond to and contain an incident rapidly will save millions over their slower peers. The average total cost of a data breach increased by nearly 10%, the largest increase in nearly a decade. However, groups able to identify and contain a breach in less than 200 days saved an average of $1.26 million compared to those that needed more time. So, the right thing to do is put more cybersecurity solutions in place, right?

securityintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

Break into one of the 500,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the US

In 2021, T-Mobile suffered a data breach that led a hacker to access the personal details of over 50 million people. In 2017, Equifax Inc. announced that cybercriminals had accessed approximately 148 million U.S. Equifax consumers’ personal data. In 2013 Yahoo estimated that account information of approximately 3 billion of its customers had been accessed by a hacking group. These are but mere examples of the thousands of cyberattacks that happen globally every day. We would like to think that these companies had taken the proper precautions to ensure the safety of their clients’ data, but obviously, hackers are very clever. There are ways, however, to secure information systems to reduce the risks and increase awareness of potential breaches.
JOBS
martechseries.com

Bubblr Inc. Announces Open Source Platform for Developing Ethical Digital Solutions

Bubblr, an Ethical Technology firm focused on the development and commercialization of mobile technologies, today announced that it will make its patented IP available to developers and companies alike as an open source platform for the development of ethical consumer-facing, B2B, and academic digital projects and products. The Bubblr platform...
INTERNET
itopstimes.com

ITOps Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Buildpacks

Buildpacks is an Incubation level project at the CNCF that converts source code into images that can be run on any cloud. It provides for equal control between developers and operations teams, ensures that apps meet security and compliance requirements, and allows administrators to perform updates with minimal intervention. The...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
martechseries.com

Alvaria Announces New CX and WEM Technology Solutions Scaled for the Enterprise

Today, Alvaria, Inc, releases two feature-rich application suites for their enterprise contact center portfolio, the Alvaria Customer Experience (CX) Suite and the Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Suite. These new solutions are designed to empower enterprise organizations to make the most of every customer and employee interaction and deliver world-class experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Information Security#Open Source#Cybersecurity Solutions#Ponemon Institute Cost#Ai#Secops#The On Ramp#Oca
ambcrypto.com

The Arbitrum story – Here’s the A to Z of this Ethereum scaling solution

Blockchain projects, for the most part, are validated by people from the community for their vision and ambition. Even though scalability, decentralization, and security remain the flag-bearers of this technology, retaining all the aforementioned core features, in conjunction, is quite challenging. Well, problems are always disguised as opportunities, aren’t they?...
COMPUTERS
t2conline.com

The Best Open Source to contract software

Open-source software is taking over the market. Both small business owners and large multinational corporations use open-source software to manage their business operations. Open-source software can meet the needs in many markets and industries today, including those that require an application server, web server, productivity suite (CRM tool), project management, integrated development ecosystem (IDE), point of sale software, enterprise resource planning software (ERP), and ecommerce shopping basket software.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

This CISSP course can open the door to a six-figure cybersecurity job

In some industries, your college degree is the key ingredient in your professional education. In cybersecurity, CISSP certification is the benchmark. This award is recognized around the world, and adding this certification to your résumé is guaranteed to impress recruiters. The (ISC)2 CISSP - 2021 Course from ITProTV helps you...
COMPUTERS
Triad Business Journal

Total Computer Solutions Presents 5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel

Greensboro, N.C.—September 27, 2021 – Managed IT leader, Total Computer Solutions, together with FBI Agent, Adam Scholtz, will hold their “5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” to address business concerns related to data security on October 7, 2021. Do you know how to protect your organization against cybercrime? Would you like to hear from industry experts on how to make your business safe? Are you worried about data breaches but do not know where to start? Small and medium-sized businesses are the victim of over 60% of cyberattacks. The good news for business owners, entrepreneurs, or just those interested in cybersecurity in the extended Greensboro, NC area, a special “Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” is scheduled for October 7. The expert panel will discuss with attendees, cybersecurity, including shared risk scenarios and how to respond in the event of a data breach. The panel will take a realistic look at cybercrime and how businesses can and should protect themselves. Attendees will receive practical tips and guidelines on how to secure their data without damaging their bottom line. “Many companies don’t realize the threat that is posed to them in the cybersecurity domain,” commented Ian Collins, Information Security Manager, Total Computer Solutions. “Cyberspace does not have nationally guarded borders like the physical domain. Cyber threats are simultaneously thousands of miles away, and at your doorstep. This panel discussion will help illuminate the threats, responsibilities, and strategies businesses can use to defend themselves.” Collins, who has over five years of experience in the field, will be part of the panel discussion, along with FBI Agent Adam Scholtz, Attorney, Robert Young, Carruthers & Roth, Cyber Insurance Specialist, Ryan Forrester, Coalition, Managing Partner, and Lance Cancro, Home Front Enterprises. This combination of in-depth knowledge and experience from the cybersecurity, IT services world is quite balanced and is sure to deliver attendees a great breadth of knowledge. The “5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” will occur at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The panel is free, but registration is required. Register for tickets to this event at www.tcsusa.com/events. Seating is limited. If you have any questions, please call 336.804.8449. For more information, be sure to visit www.tcsusa.com and the event’s Event page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tcs-5th-annual-cybersecurity-panel-discussion-tickets-169631886539.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Netflix
investing.com

Enya Launches a New Ethereum Scaling Solution of Boba Network

Enya Launches a New Ethereum Scaling Solution of Boba Network. Enya announced the launch of the mainnet beta of Boba Network. The mainnet beta is a next-generation Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. A leading developer of decentralized infrastructure solutions, Enya announced the launch of the mainnet beta of Boba Network. The...
COMPUTERS
nada.org

Is Your Cybersecurity Keeping Up With Your Business Strategy?

Over the past few years, the way people research and buy cars has changed dramatically and auto dealerships have had to change dramatically, too. As dealerships have worked hard to respond to potential customers, 90 percent of whom prefer a dealership where they can start the car buying process online, they have rapidly transformed their business processes and adopted new technology platforms. The question is, has their cybersecurity posture kept up?
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Measuring Constructiveness and Inclusivity in Open Source – Part 1

Open source is a growing force in today’s world. The world of open source opens up new possibilities for all types of people to contribute to a project. Barriers to contribution and participation are typically low—meaning anyone from anywhere can join a project and contribute. Contributors hail from different countries, time zones and companies; English might not be their first language, and the educational background, experience, availability and motivations for their participation in a community differ. Despite this diversity, a healthy, inclusive community strives to achieve a common goal through various communication channels such as documentation, discussion forums, meetups, blogs—those are the most visible evidence of communication style and tone. But much of the work of an open source project happens in issue and code commit messages and code reviews. And those communications, while not as readily apparent, often form the basis for a project’s reputation as an inclusive, diverse and welcoming community. To understand the true nature of a project’s health, it’s important to ask the question: Are PR reviews constructive and inclusive? Do they foster a positive environment?
HOME & GARDEN
offshore-technology.com

Arctic Wolf Unveils Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solution for SMBs

Concept: Minnesota’s cybersecurity startup Arctic Wolf has launched security operations-as-a-concierge to aid SMBs to end cyber risk. The solution includes managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, and managed cloud monitoring, each delivered through the industry’s original Concierge Security Team (CST). The concierge security team, an extension of an existing security team, provides tailored threat detection and response, as well as ongoing risk management to keep business data safe.
TECHNOLOGY
WebProNews

Linux Foundation: Open Source Hiring a Top Priority

The Linux Foundation has released its 9th annual Open Source Jobs Report, and the outlook is positive for the open source job market. Open source software and platforms offer a number of advantages over commercial options, not the least of which is cost. In addition to cost, open source software provides organizations more control, as well as the potential for improved security and privacy.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Prototyping Machine Learning Solutions in Globe-scale Industries

How to prototype machine learning solutions in globe-scale industries efficiently using a few repeatable techniques. A lot of problems in modern global industries, such as H&M, Ikea, GAP, McDonald's, etc., are better solved by Machine Learning (ML) solutions. Even a single-digit percentage improvement in the supply chain, marketing, sales, etc., accounts for a very large volume of savings in costs or uplifts in revenues. ML-based product development in a global company is complex, which often needs to be repeated many many times to optimize tens to hundreds of business processes spread across many departments influencing millions of customers all over the world. While it is possible to roll out five cases using random processes, it is almost impossible to do so tens to hundreds times than that without having some process in place.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Cybersecurity Startup SaaS Alerts Opens Funding Round to MSPs

SaaS Alerts has embarked on a new funding round that allows MSPs to invest in the cybersecurity startup. Indeed, SaaS Alerts plans to raise $3 million in new funding. The round welcomes a combined $500,000 from MSP industry members — including owners and employees — who are accredited angel investors.
ECONOMY
cryptoglobe.com

Solana CEO Opens Up on Project’s Modest Development Team and Ability to Scale

Solana Labs Co-Founder and CEO Anatoly Yakovenko recently explained how the small-staffed project has managed to become a powerhouse in the crypto space. During a recent interview with Cointelegraph at the SALT Conference 2021, Yakovenko said that his project was focused on increasing speed in order to meet the demands of scale necessary for crypto adoption to become ubiquitous.
BUSINESS
securityintelligence.com

What is Web Application Security? A Protective Primer for Security Professionals

Evolving threats put applications at risk. Robust web application security can help prevent compromise before it happens. Not sure where to start? Our protective primer has you covered. What Is Web Application Security?. Web application security focuses on the reduction of threats through the identification, analysis and remediation of potential...
INTERNET
securityintelligence.com

Cloud Security: Report Finds 68% of Malware Delivered From Cloud Apps

Cloud apps are now the most common way digital attackers distribute malware. In the second quarter of 2021, researchers found that 68% of malware downloads originated from cloud apps, reported ZDNet. In order to keep your cloud security up, it’s important to know where problems might come from. Specifically, cloud-based misconfigurations could often be a contributing factor. Read on to learn what types of apps factored into these attacks.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

An open source alternative to Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft Exchange has for many years been nearly unavoidable as a platform for groupware environments. Late in 2020, however, an Austrian open source software developer introduced grommunio, a groupware server and client with a look and feel familiar to Exchange and Outlook users. The grommunio project functions well as a...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy