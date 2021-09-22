CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV Plus Releases First Look at ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ (TV News Roundup)

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV Plus released a first look at “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” which launches Sept. 30. The series’ companion podcast will also launch that same day. Stewart returns to host a television series 16 years after he closed out his run on “The Daily Show.” He jokes about that in the clip, saying, “This is what I look like now.” But this new series is described as a “current affairs series,” rather than a talk show.

