2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Wears a Flagship-Worthy Price Tag

MotorTrend Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much is a three-pointed star worth to you? If you're shopping for a new 2022 Mercedes EQS, this inquiry is probably a fundamental part of your process, if not the end-all and be-all of it. After all, this isn't merely another electric luxury sedan, like the Lucid Air or Tesla Model S. It's the Mercedes of electric luxury sedans, and there's both the intangible brand equity and the more tangible equipment on hand to weigh.

www.motortrend.com

