2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Wears a Flagship-Worthy Price Tag

Mercedes had unveiled the EQB back at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, but it brought it to Munich and displayed it at the IAA Mobility Show as well. The EQB is the second model after the EQA and will be offered as a five-seater with an option to equip the third row. It is loaded to the gills in terms of features and will be offered in two trims Stateside – the EQB 300 and the EQB 350. The crossover is expected to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO