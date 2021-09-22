CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Education Secretary visits Illinois students, teachers

Cover picture for the articleChicago State University is a campus that has faced a series of challenges, including a big decline in the number of men studying there. It turns out, that is a growing national problem.

Suburban teachers, parents describe a school in chaos

MATTESON, Ill. - At Tuesday night's school board meeting, parents and teachers of Rich Township High School District 227 described a school in chaos. One teacher with 19 years' experience at Rich described unprecedented levels of physical and verbal aggression from students. She told the board a number of fights have broken out in recent weeks. Teachers say there is little to no protocol in place to call for backup security, and that staff are experiencing burnout because of the "FLEX" schedule put in place for COVID and overcrowding.
