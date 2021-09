The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita shared some sad news on Wednesday (September 15) when she confirmed her dog Santino had passed away. "My heart hurts! We lost our beautiful beloved Santino! I was with him when he passed and it was very peaceful. He was ready. He was the most loving, gentle, good natured dog. His tail was always wagging and he was always giving kisses," Jacqueline wrote. "He was the perfect puppy for our family. He will be greatly missed, but we’re glad to know he’s at peace now. He was almost 12 1/2 years old! My chubby puppy… I’ll love and miss you always."

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO