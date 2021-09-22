Riverton tops Girard, Columbus to push winning streak to 13

The Varsity Volleyball team won both games Thursday night improving to 10-2. The Lady Cougars beat Lawrence 25-10 and 25-13 in the first match. The cougars were led by their middle attack of Ella Mackiewicz and Elinor Engel who combined for 12 kills. The second match of the night saw the cougars beat Gardner 25-13 and 25-13. The cougars battled back in the first set from a deficit of 10-6 to take that match. They came out strong in the second match and never trailed. The passing trio of Emma Ayers, Vivian Kieffer and Halley Laurent allowed the cougars to run an efficient offense which tallied 28 kills in the match.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO