Riverton tops Girard, Columbus to push winning streak to 13

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Riverton tops Girard and Columbus in a triangular Tuesday evening. The Rams (20-1) push their winning streak to 13 with the two wins. “We were highly motivated. We haven’t won the league in Riverton since 1991. That’s 30 years,” says head coach Rebecca Lipasek, “It’s a big thing for us and that’s one of our goals. This was a big step, to knock off Girard, because we know they’re a quality team and they’ve got some strong players.”

