Floki Inu Raises $1.4M in 35 Minutes in Donation Drive for Million Gardens Movement

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 8 days ago
Elon Musk recently tweeted that he purchased his Shiba Inu and that he named it Floki. Within minutes of that tweet, Floki Inu’s price pumped over 100%. Floki Inu recently announced a partnership with the Million Gardens Movement, a Kimbal Musk initiative, which is a movement working to give power back to the community to choose, grow, prepare, and eat healthy food. Under a month after announcing that partnership, Floki Inu just pledged to donate $1.4 million following an extremely successful donation drive.

www.coinspeaker.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kimbal Musk
Coinspeaker

