Floki Inu Raises $1.4M in 35 Minutes in Donation Drive for Million Gardens Movement
Elon Musk recently tweeted that he purchased his Shiba Inu and that he named it Floki. Within minutes of that tweet, Floki Inu’s price pumped over 100%. Floki Inu recently announced a partnership with the Million Gardens Movement, a Kimbal Musk initiative, which is a movement working to give power back to the community to choose, grow, prepare, and eat healthy food. Under a month after announcing that partnership, Floki Inu just pledged to donate $1.4 million following an extremely successful donation drive.www.coinspeaker.com
