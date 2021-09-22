CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Roundup: Kalida finishes 6-0 in PCL boys golf dual matches

By Editorials
Lima News
 7 days ago

OTTAWA — Kalida (13-1 overall) closed out its Putnam County League dual match schedule at 6-0 with a 150-188 Tuesday victory against Miller City at par 36 Moose Landing. Co-medalists Ryan Klausing and Justin Siebeneck (35 each) and Connor Nartker (39) contributed to the Wildcats’ winning total. Kayla Nartker and Ethan Warnecke each shot 41 to tie for Kalida’s fourth-best score. Thomas Wise led Miller City with a 41.

www.limaohio.com

