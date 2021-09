Diego Flores Sanchez generated a hat trick for Harrison in its 7-0 victory against New Milford in Harrison. Gabriel Barreto-Reis logged one goal and two assists for Harrison (3-1) while Brando Moreno, Dylan Huseinovic and Eann Vieira found the net in the win. Yusufu Jaite dished out two assists while Moreno, Huseinovic and Misael Espinoza each had one.