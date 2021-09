DENVER — When Jacob Hansen and his wife Quinn Kelsey went shopping at the Goodwill a few blocks from their house, they didn’t know what they would find. They went looking for a casserole dish for a meal train to support a friend battling breast cancer. The couple ended up finding the dish, as well as a painting Hansen drew 21 years ago for a high school art show.

DENVER, CO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO