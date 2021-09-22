CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

ET Volleyball: Tuesday results

By Jack Stallard
Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

District 15-5AS. SPRINGS 3, P. TREE 0: Sulphur Springs handed the Pine Tree Lady Pirates a 3-0 setback on Tuesday at the Pirate Center. Jalen Scroggins finished with four kills and six blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong added four kills, Aderria Williams six assists, Tatum Cates seven digs, Jamaya Davis 20 digs, Carmen Chatman 11 assists, 10 digs, three blocks and three kills, Natalie Buckner three kills and Madelyne Barkley two blocks and two kills.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Overton, TX
City
Troup, TX
City
Arp, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hallsville, TX
City
Brenham, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Rusk, TX
City
Bullard, TX
City
Tatum, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Brooks
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy