ET Volleyball: Tuesday results
District 15-5AS. SPRINGS 3, P. TREE 0: Sulphur Springs handed the Pine Tree Lady Pirates a 3-0 setback on Tuesday at the Pirate Center. Jalen Scroggins finished with four kills and six blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong added four kills, Aderria Williams six assists, Tatum Cates seven digs, Jamaya Davis 20 digs, Carmen Chatman 11 assists, 10 digs, three blocks and three kills, Natalie Buckner three kills and Madelyne Barkley two blocks and two kills.www.news-journal.com
Comments / 0