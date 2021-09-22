Canelo Alvarez: “Plant Crossed The Line When He Talked About My Mom”

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant had their first press conference for their fight on November 6 and it ended with the two throwing punches at one another. After the press conference, the two had a faceoff where they were exchanging words and Alvarez pushed Plant. When they got close to each other the two then threw punches which Alvarez says was due to Plant saying stuff about his mom.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO