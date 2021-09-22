Canelo Alvarez: “Plant Crossed The Line When He Talked About My Mom”
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant throw punches at press conference. The press conference is typically to help build up the fight. Fans often expect both fighters to get face-to-face and trade words before looking towards the camera for pictures. Sometimes things get out of hand and a wild melee takes place. That is what happened when unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38ko) and IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12ko) were face to face for the upcoming undisputed showdown.3kingsboxing.com
