CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Canelo Alvarez: “Plant Crossed The Line When He Talked About My Mom”

By Garrisson Bland
3kingsboxing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant throw punches at press conference. The press conference is typically to help build up the fight. Fans often expect both fighters to get face-to-face and trade words before looking towards the camera for pictures. Sometimes things get out of hand and a wild melee takes place. That is what happened when unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38ko) and IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12ko) were face to face for the upcoming undisputed showdown.

3kingsboxing.com

Comments / 0

Related
fightsports.tv

WBC To Hand Over Teotihuacan Belt To Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant Winner

The Saul “Canelo” Alvarez versus Caleb Plant showdown has just become more special following the WBC’s nod for preparing a special belt for the super fight. The Teotihuacan Belt is a fresh commemorative belt that’s manufactured for fights scheduled around two Mexican holidays, Cinco De Mayo in May and Mexican Independence Day in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant exchange punches at press conference, Plant cut below eye (Video)

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant had their first press conference for their fight on November 6 and it ended with the two throwing punches at one another. After the press conference, the two had a faceoff where they were exchanging words and Alvarez pushed Plant. When they got close to each other the two then threw punches which Alvarez says was due to Plant saying stuff about his mom.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Chris Algieri breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant, thinks David Benavidez gives Canelo real trouble

During a conversation with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, former titleholder Chris Algieri shares his thoughts on the upcoming undisputed super middleweight unification fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, while also weighing-in on why he thinks David Benavidez could be a real problem for Canelo. Check out some of what Algieri had to say below...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Callum Smith
Person
Billy Joe Saunders
worldboxingnews.net

What did Caleb Plant say to Canelo Alvarez to earn a slap?

Caleb Plant left the Canelo Alvarez press conference worse than he entered after taking a lightning-fast combination from the Mexican superstar. Returning fire from a shove that saw him fly back across the stage, Plant was left with a cut under his eye from the subsequent exchange. Throwing the first...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Devin Haney, Errol Spence, Dana White, and others react to the ugly press-conference brawl between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez is out on a quest to win all possible titles. He will take on Caleb Plant on November 6th, 2021 and the due already got a piece of each other even before the fight started. During their face-off, things got heated and Canelo shoved Plant which caused him to throw hands at each other and ultimately getting separated by the security.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ibf#Wba#Wbc#Wbo#Brit#Showtime#Premier Boxing Champions#Mexican#Mayer V
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo says his mom thanked him after brawl with Plant at press conference

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez’s mom reportedly thanked him for going after Caleb Plant after using the expletive “mother f***” during their press conference last Tuesday in Los Angeles. Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) shoved IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) during their face-off after he was purportedly called...
COMBAT SPORTS
International Business Times

Canelo Alvarez Will Be Stopped By 'Only One' Fighter, Says Veteran Trainer

An undefeated super middleweight boxing champion has been tipped to beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Ahead of his super middleweight championship bout against Caleb Plant, Alvarez has become the subject of recent discussions and some have been asked to name the active fighter who could possibly stop him. To put it...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith: I’d love a rematch with Canelo Alvarez at 175

By William Lloyd: Callum Smith says he’d like to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez at 175 if the Mexican superstar moves up to his new weight class in the future. Callum will be fighting former light heavyweight world title challenger Lenis Castillo on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shane Mosley Reveals He Bet $1M On Himself To Beat Canelo In 2012 Loss When Purse Was $600K

“Sugar” Shane Mosley’s unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez not only impacted his professional record but his wallet as well, the Hall of Fame fighter has revealed. "They were gonna pay me $600,000 [for the Alvarez fight], but I made a bet for a million dollars that I was gonna beat Canelo, and if I would've won I’d have $6 million," Mosley told Mario Lopez on “OK Bet.”
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez showing Ryan Garcia how to land against taller opponets

By Jeff Aronow: Canelo Alvarez was showing unbeaten lightweight contender Ryan Garcia how to land jabs on taller opponents on Friday at trainer Eddy Reynoso’s gym. With the help Canelo is giving Ryan Garcia, he might be able to eventually dethrone WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney. That’s a guy that Ryan has veered away from for some reason.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy