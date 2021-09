Romano collected a save after pitching a scoreless inning while walking three batters and striking out two in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rays. The closer struck out the first two batters he faced before walking the next three. He was able to escape unscathed after getting Joey Wendle to fly out for the final out. Romano is now 20-for-21 in save opportunities with his only blown save all the way back on April 8.