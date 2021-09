The NFL’s new emphasis on taunting doesn’t just apply during games. It turns out there is retroactive punishment being handed down, too. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack said Thursday that he had received a $20,000 fine for too much trash talk during Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Jack’s response? He doesn’t plan to say anything to anyone for the rest of the year.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO