Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Tosses five innings

 7 days ago

Rasmussen pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. The 26-year-old commanded the strike zone in this one with 52 of his 70 pitches being strikes. The only major blow against him was a solo home run by Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth inning. Since joining the pitching rotation Aug. 12, Rasmussen has posted a fantastic 1.69 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 32 innings. He's projected to start next against the Astros on Wednesday.

