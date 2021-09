Close, but no cigar. If there is any way to currently sum up the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2, 0-1) and their slow start to 2021, it is with those four simple words. The Jaguars had another game slip out of their hands at key points on Sunday, losing 23-13 in the season's home opener against the Denver Broncos (0-2). And just like in Week 1, the Jaguars have nobody to blame but themselves when they examine just how this one got away from them.

