Police searching for passenger after serious motorcycle crash in Middleboro

By Brynne Connolly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Middleboro sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday. Officers responding to Plymouth Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash shortly before 9 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8:55 p.m., Middleborough Police and Fire responded to the area near 83 Plymouth St. for a report of a motor vehicle crash found a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been struck by a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica minivan, according to police.

