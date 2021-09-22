Weatherby put himself in mix to be Sharks' fourth-line center
The 2021 Rookie Faceoff tournament has come and gone, and the Sharks' most impressive player was not 2021 first-round pick William Eklund, but rather, his roommate. Jasper Weatherby, 23, signed a two-year contract with the Sharks last month after a strong development camp, and his performance at the Rookie Faceoff has placed him in contention to make the big club out of training camp. At 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, and proficient in the faceoff circle, Weatherby will be in the mix to be the Sharks' fourth-line center.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0