CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Weatherby put himself in mix to be Sharks' fourth-line center

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Rookie Faceoff tournament has come and gone, and the Sharks' most impressive player was not 2021 first-round pick William Eklund, but rather, his roommate. Jasper Weatherby, 23, signed a two-year contract with the Sharks last month after a strong development camp, and his performance at the Rookie Faceoff has placed him in contention to make the big club out of training camp. At 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, and proficient in the faceoff circle, Weatherby will be in the mix to be the Sharks' fourth-line center.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanjosehockeynow.com

Scout on Weatherby’s Upside

Jasper Weatherby’s stock is certainly trending up. It was some surprise three weeks ago when the San Jose Sharks signed Weatherby, because the University of North Dakota standout had previously announced that he was returning to school for his senior season. Not surprising — Weatherby isn’t skipping school for nothing....
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Preseason Preview/Lines #2: What to Watch for From Merkley, Weatherby Tonight

With yesterday’s news that Nikolai Knyzhov might be out a little longer than expected, there’s more of a spotlight on young San Jose Sharks blueliners Ryan Merkley and Santeri Hatakka. Sharks Reduce Roster: Boughner Gives Power Play Hints, Knyzhov Injury Update. Can either – or both? – prospects make the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Sommer
Person
Dylan Gambrell
Person
Joel Kellman
Yardbarker

Tyler Bozak Signs $750K, Plus Bonuses Deal With the St. Louis Blues

Despite chatter that he might get signed or a tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins or Montreal Canadiens, 35-year-old depth center Tyler Bozak will be sticking in St. Louis as he’s signed a one-year deal with the Blues on Tuesday. This will be his fourth season with the Blues organization after a five-goal, 17 point campaign in 2020-21 suggested he might not be back.
NHL
NHL

Svozil brings intriguing mix of skills to Blue Jackets' blue line

Imagine being 16 years old and already at the highest level of your craft. Not only that, you feel quite comfortable plying your trade even while doing it against people who are much older and more experienced than you. That's the situation in which defenseman Stanislav Svozil found himself the...
NHL
chatsports.com

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers puts it all on line for Jets

Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers during training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. on Aug. 12. Credit: Noah K. Murray. John Franklin-Myers isn’t too big or macho to admit he’s motivated by a fear that he brought on himself. The fear of regret drives...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Nhl Entry Draft#Athletic
Yardbarker

Lightning Should Start Cirelli as Their Third Line Center

When the Tampa Bay Lightning finally got over their postseason hump and won back-to-back Stanely Cups, they did so on the back of an incredibly balanced starting forward lineup. Not only did they feature some of the top scoring talent in the entire league, but they also iced, arguably, the best third-line in the NHL with Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow. This third line helped to change the identity of the team, as it gave them a shut-down defensive presence that could, at a moment’s notice, turn a mistake by their opponent into a goal.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks, SAP Center were part of Jeopardy! Daily Double clue

It’s a major flex to be associated with a clue on Jeopardy! That’s something extremely brag-worthy. Now, the Sharks are part of that list. During Thursday’s airing of the iconic show, the answer on a Daily Double was:. “Home to an NHL team, the SAP Center in this California city...
NHL
NBC Sports

Rivera thinks Young is putting too much pressure on himself

Following a terrific 2020 season, Chase Young -- and the Washington defense in general -- is off to a slow start in 2021. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has yet to record a sack through two games and simply hasn't been the dominant force he was expected to become in Year 2 with Ron Rivera. And then even though it was a soft penalty, Young roughed the passer to give New York 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Projected Lines: The Flames Have Quite The Mix On The Ice Tonight

The Flames will have a unique mix on the ice tonight as they tangle with the Oilers at the Saddledome. Only five of Calgary’s “regulars” will be playing as the rest will be bodies looking to make an impression on Flames coach Darryl Sutter. The Flames and Oilers will hit...
NHL
buffalonynews.net

Fire put home mark on line vs. MLS-best Revs

The Chicago Fire look to snap their three-match losing streak on Wednesday when they finally return home to host the first-place New England Revolution. Chicago (6-14-5, 23 points) lost 2-0 at CF Montreal on Sunday, dropping the club to 12th overall in the Eastern Conference standings. Wednesday's game marks Chicago's...
MLS
sanjosehockeynow.com

Preseason Game Preview/Lines #1: Which Sharks Should You Focus on Tonight?

The San Jose Sharks start their pre-season with split-squad games versus the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights. Which Sharks are going where?. Which San Jose players should be closely watched tonight?. In Anaheim, prospect blueliners Ryan Merkley and Artemi Kniazev will be paired. Can 2018 first-rounder Merkley defend...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Sharks split squad preseason games: Lines, how to watch & open thread

To be honest, the preseason sneaked up on me a little. Yeah, the off-season was a little shorter than usual, but does it really feel like October is this week? Where did the time go?. Anyway, ready or not, the preseason kicks off tonight and the San Jose Sharks veterans...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks Have Four Top Line Centermen Options

The Chicago Blackhawks have a few different options to center the top line this season. Let’s talk about the four likely options and which makes sense. Every good team needs a great first-line center. Unfortunately for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, one thing that hurt them throughout the season was that they were without their top-line center in Jonathan Toews.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy