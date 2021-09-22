Big 10 football features plenty of depth at running back
Michigan has begun a pivotal season for coach Jim Harbaugh with three decisive wins, fueled by that ground-oriented, weather-proof offense he and most northern teams prefer. Recruiting and developing the right running backs to carry it out remains a vital part of program-building in the Big Ten and elsewhere, a task that seemingly never stops. Because once a team has that true standout, what’s most important is to find another one.www.thealpenanews.com
