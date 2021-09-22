CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

H.S. VOLLEYBALL: North Attleboro prevails over Foxboro in five-set marathon

Sun Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High volleyball team was forced to work hard through all 206 points contested before taking a marathon 3-2 win over Foxboro High in a Hockomock League match Tuesday, prevailing 24-26, 25-21, 25-12, 21-25, 15-12. Senior Katherine McHoul was the floor leader for the Rocleteers (3-2), totaling 25 assists. Julianne Chen added nine digs and Sara Carter (11 kills) and Maddie Corsetti (10 kills) were strong on the front line.

www.thesunchronicle.com

