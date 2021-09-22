CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

Rays second. Manuel Margot walks. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shortstop. Manuel Margot out at second. Mike Zunino singles to right field. Brett Phillips walks. Mike Zunino to second. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow left field. Brett Phillips to second. Mike Zunino scores. Ji-Man Choi walks. Brandon Lowe to second. Brett Phillips to third. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging.

Shane McClanahan Strikes Out Seven, Saddled With The Loss. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (9-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven during Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He was activated ahead of Sunday's start against the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list. The left-hander was brilliant on Sunday, limiting Detroit to two hits over five innings while fanning seven. His only mistake was surrendering a solo shot to Tigers catcher Eric Haase in the fourth inning. Tampa Bay was unable to muster any runs against Wily Peralta, saddling McClanahan with the loss. The southpaw owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 135:36 K: BB over 115 1/3 innings in 2021. McClanahan is scheduled to start in Saturday's game against the Marlins. The 24-year-old has been the Rays most reliable pitcher, and managers can start him with confidence in the fantasy baseball playoffs.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- So much for that water under the bridge. Just one day after Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo downplayed the fact that Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had scooped up a scouting card that fell out of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband as "agua under the bridge," fireworks erupted on Wednesday.
