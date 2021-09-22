CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hedgesville, WV

Journal Junctions for Sept. 22

Journal & Sunday Journal
 7 days ago

West Virginia is supposed to be red with COVID. Eighty-thousand at the stadium in Morgantown Saturday. Homecoming is this coming Saturday. I wonder if we’ll hear about the COVID cases? Apple Butter festival canceled. You didn’t hear anything from Justice about gathering in large crowds over COVID. Oh wait, him and Baby Dog were there. Did they all show their vaccination cards? I’m sure high school homecomings will be canceled, too. The hypocrisy is deafening.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Journal & Sunday Journal

W.Va. COVID-19 numbers showing signs of decrease

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s number of active COVID-19 cases continue their downward trajectory, with hospitalizations beginning to follow suit. “The numbers are absolutely reflective of the fact that we’re going through the peak, and it looks like we’re starting to turn down,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his Monday COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol. “It’s great news.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Journal & Sunday Journal

Shepherdstown Mayor Signs Constitution Week Proclamation

Shepherdstown — Shepherdstown Mayor Jim Auxer recently signed a proclamation declaring that Constitution Week will be held Sept. 17-23, 2021, and that Sept. 17, 2021, marked the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention. To commemorate the week-long observance,...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Redistricting: Morgantown, Martinsburg should be kept separate

West Virginia lawmakers have a tall task on their hands as they contemplate the consequences of the Mountain State’s continued population loss. With that has come the need to redraw our Congressional and legislative district boundaries — and in the case of the Congressional districts, whittle those districts down from three to two.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Berkeley, Morgan County schools see face covering requirement continue

MARTINSBURG — The face covering requirement within Berkeley and Morgan counties school buildings will continue for another week after weekly new case numbers were announced over the weekend. Both counties are following the direction of the Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health directive to require face coverings inside buildings when new...
MARTINSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsburg, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Hedgesville, WV
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Martinsburg, WV
City
Charles Town, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Jefferson Co. Schools extends face covering mandate until Oct. 25

CHARLES TOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously voted to extend the face-covering mandate until the Oct. 25 meeting. The mask mandate was originally put into effect just before school started and scheduled to continue until Monday night’s meeting. The board heard from Jefferson County Health Department Director...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Late Martinsburg mayor named Wonder Woman of WV

MARTINSBURG — For eight years, WV Living magazine has honored 50 women around the state as WV Wonder Women in its publication. In the most recent issue, late Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson was listed as one of the members of this year’s class. “Each new class is nominated by the...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

No official announcement of a fourth stimulus check yet but it might be getting close. The media is covering this topic with new announcements daily. You can show your support for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks at this petition which is now at 2.898 million signatures.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Journal Junctions#Covid#Americans#Socialist Democrat Party#Senate#Social Security
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.  While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there […]
REAL ESTATE
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Journal & Sunday Journal

A Layman's View: The least happiest place in America

I don't claim to know much about West Virginia. It appears to be wild and wonderful, according to license plates. There's a casino and a sports book on which I spend way too much time and money. Harpers Ferry is pretty. Rockwool is divisive. And the best theater festival in the world is in Shepherdstown.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
Journal & Sunday Journal

Vote out lawmakers holding us back

WalletHub regularly releases the results of nationwide studies in which West Virginia doesn’t exactly come out smelling like roses. In one recent study, the personal finance website found the Mountain State to be the most unhappy state in America, for example. Following close on its heels, and perhaps relatedly, WalletHub...
POLITICS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Martinsburg Senior Towers receives federal funding

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,022,673 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for 14 West Virginia housing organizations and facilities across the state to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors. Martinsburg Senior...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Reporter’s Notebook: Put me in, coach

Our long state nightmare is over: Gov. Jim Justice has decided to stop pursuing the head coaching job for the Greenbrier East High School boys’ basketball team. After being denied the job by the Greenbrier County Board of Education and after filing a grievance believing he was illegally denied the job, an attorney for Justice released a letter the Governor wrote to the board members announcing the withdrawal of the grievance and his decision to decline seeking the job any further.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Healthy Smiles receives $50,000 grant

MARTINSBURG — The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health recently gave $1 million in grants to local nonprofits in West Virginia, a grant cycle to fund multiple projects aimed at improving health care needs for West Virginians. In the Eastern Panhandle, Shenandoah Community Health, for the benefit of Healthy...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Around the Region - Sept. 28th

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently released an update on efforts by his office, telecom companies and partnering attorneys general to stop unlawful robocalls. The progress report details success in the implementation of Anti-Robocall Principles that West Virginia signed in late summer 2019 as part of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy