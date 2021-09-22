Journal Junctions for Sept. 22
West Virginia is supposed to be red with COVID. Eighty-thousand at the stadium in Morgantown Saturday. Homecoming is this coming Saturday. I wonder if we’ll hear about the COVID cases? Apple Butter festival canceled. You didn’t hear anything from Justice about gathering in large crowds over COVID. Oh wait, him and Baby Dog were there. Did they all show their vaccination cards? I’m sure high school homecomings will be canceled, too. The hypocrisy is deafening.www.journal-news.net
Comments / 0