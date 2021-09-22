Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement brought into light by other missing person’s case

During last week's Task Force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women meeting, Tyesha Wood addressed how to further integrate Amber Alerts within Native American communities to aid in finding missing adults. The MMIW is charged with helping fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin. The task force plans to focus on examining the factors that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) and the response from social service organizations, understanding the roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play, and improving and implementing robust data collection and reporting methods.
