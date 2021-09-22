CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement brought into light by other missing person’s case

kotatv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANCER RIDE - VOD - clipped version. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

www.kotatv.com

wpr.org

'We’re Forgotten': New Report Draws Long Overdue Attention To Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls

That’s how long it took authorities to find 22-year-old Gabby Petito, the missing white woman from Florida. When Rae Elaine Tourtillott, an 18-year-old member of the Menominee tribe, disappeared in 1986, it took authorities six months to locate her. And last year, when 22-year-old Katelyn Kelley went missing from the same Menominee Reservation community, it was nine months before her remains were found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder probe as body found in Reading missing person case

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man's body was found during a search for a missing person, police have said. The probe began on 24 August when a person was reported missing from Reading. The body was found on Wednesday in Erith, south-east London. Thames Valley Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

During last week's Task Force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women meeting, Tyesha Wood addressed how to further integrate Amber Alerts within Native American communities to aid in finding missing adults. The MMIW is charged with helping fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin. The task force plans to focus on examining the factors that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) and the response from social service organizations, understanding the roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play, and improving and implementing robust data collection and reporting methods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox40

Local organization explains importance of finding missing Black, Indigenous women

The case of Gabby Petito has inspired national outcry and outrage over her disappearance and her remains being left in Grand Teton National Park. Petito’s case has sparked a lot of discussion about why the cases of some missing women get the national attention that could help bring them home and others – many times women of color – never make the headlines.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yakima Herald Republic

Grants available for families of missing and murdered Indigenous people

A nonprofit that supports Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest is providing grants to Native families that are searching for missing loved ones and promoting awareness of their missing relatives, among other efforts. The Na’ah Illahee Fund opened applications for its Red Blanket Fund on Sept. 13. Grants of $1,000...
YAKIMA, WA
PIX11

‘Missing white woman syndrome’: Gabby Petito case sheds light on racial disparity in missing persons cases

After weeks of desperately searching for her 25-year-old missing son, Jelani Day, a graduate student at Illinois State University, his body was identified by a coroner who matched DNA.  However, the medical examiner had his body for nearly three weeks before making that identification. Day’s mother, railing against the disparity in coverage between her son […]
ENTERTAINMENT
cbslocal.com

Indigenous Communities Struggle With Missing Persons Investigations As They Face Challenges With Support, Resources

TOWAOC, Colo. (CBS4) – Indigenous communities across Colorado want to see more awareness and resources to investigate cases of their missing and murdered relatives as accurate data and support for victims remains a challenge. The discrepancy in attention their loved ones receive compared to cases with White victims has only been underlined this month by the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
TOWAOC, CO
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
WDBJ7.com

Where is Gabby? North Port Police Chief tweets at lawyer for person of interest in missing person’s case

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After identifying the boyfriend of missing woman as a person of interest in the case, officers are pleading with the man to come forward. Brian Laundrie returned to North Port alone Sept. 1 after Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old Long Island, New York native, disappeared last month in Wyoming. The couple had been documenting their trip with frequent posts on social media when the posts abruptly stopped Aug. 20.
NORTH PORT, FL
WTVW

Petito case shines light on local missing person cases

(WEHT) – As the nation dives deep into the details of the Gabby Petito case, Tri-Staters who have reported loves ones missing hope their stories will be brought to the spotlight. They hope to bring about more answers and possibly closure. Dawnita Wilkerson has been missing since June of 2020...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cheddar.com

Petito Case Highlights Disparity in Missing Person Coverage

Gabby Petito's story has sparked a broader conversation about how we discuss and ultimately investigate missing persons cases. Petito was a young, open and attractive white woman with a platform that helped her case get more attention. Not every case of a missing person has that, and that can often mean their cases go unsolved. This is particularly true for the 40% of missing persons who are people of color. Zach Sommers, Affiliated Scholar at the American Bar Foundation, and Manisha Krishnan, senior editor at VICE News, join Cheddar's News Wrap to discuss.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case Re-Ignites SpeculationsOver Other Missing Persons at National Parks

The ongoing Gabby Petito investigation continues to draw in thousands upon thousands of onlookers worldwide. With the bizarre circumstances surrounding her disappearance, Petito’s case finds itself at the forefront of a lot of media as well. Some people even attribute the FBI’s latest lead to “internet warriors.” These are regular citizens who are putting in hours of sleuthing to try to move the case forward.
PUBLIC SAFETY

