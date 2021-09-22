Daughters seek identity of Longview Lake boater they say saved their father’s life

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An Overland Park man’s family has a stranger to thank for saving his life on Longview Lake. But first, they need to find him. Jordan Knox was with her dad, Dennis Knox, at Longview Lake Saturday. She and her 2-year-old daughter stayed at the marina when he and her mom took off on their jet ski. By mid-afternoon, she saw an ambulance pull up. She had no idea it was coming for her dad.