Afterschool program funds provide relief for Tulsa parents

The pandemic is a financial crisis for many Tulsa families. A Tulsa Public Schools collaborator is creating opportunity for kids while their parents focus on work.

“He uses this to get his creative side out," James Lemper said about his son Austin, who visits McClure Elementary once a week for the Global Gardens afterschool program.

“Afterschool programming really gives students the space that they deserve to just thrive and explore," Mary Carter, lead educator for Global Gardens said.

Carter teaches Austin and dozens of other TPS students at ten district schools easy-to-learn gardening skills and team-building abilities to bring back to the classroom.

"It’s such a need and such a guarantee that all youth should have these opportunities," said The Opportunity Project's Deputy Director Amy Anderson.

Anderson knows opportunity is not equal for every Tulsa family so her organization works to bridge that gap between students. The Opportunity Project reimburses non-profit programs with federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.

The Opportunity Project's Expanded Learning Initiative aims at restarting kids' educational growth through the pandemic.

Groups like Global Gardens get all the resources they need to teach students.

"Bring some peace education concepts to the classroom and to work on strategies for community building and for positive self-view and view of the world," Carter said.

The initiative also provides parents relief at home with no added cost. It is invaluable to Lemper who is tasked with taking care of his not-so-small family.

“Having eight kids and having the cost of all their other expenses…having this not as one of them helps me 100 percent.”

Youth-serving organizations can sign up for the Expanded Learning Initiative on The Opportunity Project's website . The deadline to apply is Friday, September 24.

